Arrest reports Oct. 8
Oct. 8—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Matthew Chandler, 12000 block Lakeview St., Athens, fraudulent use of credit/debit card
—Mark Christopher II, 26000 block Maples Road, Lester, driving under the influence (combined), possession of controlled substance, first-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family
—Scott Connell, 200 block Hobb Ward Rd., Hartselle, first-degree theft by deception- swindle- $2,500 or more
—Krystal DeFoe, Athens, three counts possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—Robert Ledbetter, 700 block Arabian Lane, Springfield, Tenn., second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer
—Gregory Scott, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop, Athens, first-degree rape- force, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse
—Joey Smith, 24000 block Bain Rd, Athens, third-degree assault- simple assault
—William Thomas, 21000 block Myrtlewood Dr., Athens, two counts violation of a domestic violence order
—Charles Barnett, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
—Felicia Bearden, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment-harassment
—Monica Edelman, 29000 block Andrea Lane, Madison, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
—Brenigan Miller, 24000 block Craft Road, Athens, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—Claire Springer, 27000 block Copeland Road, Athens, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
—Carlos Xavier, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Ardmore- Dell Latitude laptop, March 17-18, $1,200, 25000 block Davis Ave.
—Athens- green NEBU Bison 400U atv, Aug. 1-9, $10,000, 12000 block Hwy 251
—Athens- Glock 48 9mm pistol, Oct. 6, $480, 14000 block Evans Road
—Elkmont- car tag, Oct. 5, $50, 15000 block Cannon Road
—Elkmont- compound bow and household goods, Oct. 4-6, $1,500, 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Kevin Edwin Vincente Sontay, 21, driving under the influence, two counts third-degree domestic violence
—Bettina Deanne Summers, 38, fourth-degree theft of property
—Cornia Lacresia Anderson, 27, driving under the influence
—Matthew Clay Price, 47, obstructing governmental operations
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- firearm, $200, 1200 block Fern Street
—Athens- consumable goods, $81.72, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- standard fit tapered leg mens pants, female hoodie, female sweatpants, $772, 1000 block US Hwy 72