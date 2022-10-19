Arrest reports October 18

Oct. 18—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—Larry Coleman, 700 block Westmoreland Ave., Athens, requirements for child passenger restraints, driving while license suspended/revoked

—Myron Cowan, 16000 block Zehner Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Angie Davis, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—Robert Ledbetter 700 block Arabian Lane, Springfield, Tenn., destruction of property by prisoner

—Jacqueline May, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, loitering

—Andrew Strasser, 2100 block Westmead Drive SW, Decatur, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, fourth-degree theft by deception- swindle- less than $500, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked

—Jasmine Summers, 4600 block Daughette Drive, Huntsville, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—Joey Trousdale, 22000 block Pine Road, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, chemical endangerment, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft of lost property- $1,500 to $2,500

—Christine Chaffee, 26000 block 1st Street, Ardmore, first-degree theft- auto theft

—Kylie Collins, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, chemical endangerment- child abuse

—Keone Hope, 12000 block Virginia Court, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Brandy Knox, 300 block Price Street, Goose Creek, S.C., driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Joey Evans, 9000 block US Hwy 72, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—Christopher Hamm, 28000 block McKee Road, Toney, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary- residence- force

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Elkmont- Colt Python ,357 pistol, Colt King Cobra .357 pistol, Colt Night Cobra .38 special, Glock 227 40 pistol, Remington Versa Max 12-gauge shotgun, two Remington V3 12-gauge shotguns, Sig Sauer P290 9mm pistol, Taurus Curve .38 pistol, Taurus TCP738 .38 pistol, Taurus 85 .38 pistol, Weatherby Element Deluxe 12-gauge shotgun, Colt Cobra .38 pistol, Feb. 6- Oct. 14, $9,650, 21000 block Cotton Belt Road

—Athens- Snap-on 40 piece socket set, two Craftsman impact guns, Dewalt impact gun, Craftsman battery charger, Craftsman single bay charger, three Craftsman batteries, Oct. 13, $1,756, 21000 block Edgewood Road

—Harvest- blue Yamaha YZF450 dirt bike, blue Yamaha YZ125, blue Yamaha TTR225, Gear Wrench hand tools and power tools, Sept 17- Oct. 15, $17,500, 27000 block Capshaw Road

—Madison- diamond ring, US currency, Oct. 13-15, $10,300, 28000 block Analicia Drive

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—Dereon Jamel Green, 29, second-degree criminal mischief, interference with a domestic violence emergency call

—Alfonso Enoch Sylver, 42, failure to appear- public lewdness, open container

—Sacha Jean Johnson, 46, failure to appear- public intoxication, third-degree receiving stolen property

—Augustin Ramirez Valerio, 33, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Moctezuma Ramirez Godofredo, 28, driving under the influence

—Jeffrey Scott Carter, 49, attempting to elude a police officer, drug trafficking

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- consumable goods, $110.68, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- miscellaneous items, $323.97, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- miscellaneous items, $49.69, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- wigs, $39.92, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- miscellaneous items, $108.78, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- merchandise, $50, 1000 block US Hwy 72