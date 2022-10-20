Arrest reports October 19
Oct. 19—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Ronald Carter, 20000 block Elkton Road, driving under the influence (controlled substance), improper lane usage
—Larry Coleman, 700 block Westmoreland Ave., Athens, two counts driving while license suspended
—Heather Holmes, 700 block SE Versailles Drive, Huntsville, possession of controlled substance
—Jerry Long, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, three counts driving while license suspended/revoked, fail stop sign, run red light, operating vehicle without insurance
—Keshia McKeown, 200 block Red Bud Road, Owensboro, Ky., first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude by any means, three counts converted statute
—Kenneth Ray, 12000 block Quinn Road, Athens, non-support- child
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- Sig Sauer P238 .380 pistol, Sept. 20, $510, 17000 block Mooresville Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Daniell Micha Lynn Porter, 27, failure to appear- driving under the influence, no insurance, drivers license suspended
—Tina Bullington Malone, 50, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- clothes, $300, 600 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- hard case wallet and contents, $10, 700 block US Hwy 31