Arrest reports October 20

Associated Press

In their quest to win back statewide office in deep-blue California, Republicans have set their sights — and money — on controller candidate Lanhee Chen. The race usually attracts little attention compared to other statewide offices, but this year, without an incumbent in the running, contributions to Chen and Democratic candidate Malia Cohen have far outpaced the last election cycle. Chen, a former policy adviser to Mitt Romney's presidential campaign, has crafted himself as an independent manager who can bring order to the state’s finances.