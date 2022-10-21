Arrest reports October 20
Oct. 20—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Ricky Bruffett, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, resisting arrest, attempt to elude by any means
—Christopher Malone, 100 block Rigsby Road, Toney, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
—Crystal McCart, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, rendering false alarm
—Darius Rogers, 100 block Grey Fawn Trail, Madison, driving while license suspended/revoked, run red light
—Steven Willis, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, two counts converted statute
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- Ruger LCP .380 pistol, Oct. 8-18, $200, 27000 block Azalea Trail
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Duane Lee Merrell, 53, first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear- third-degree criminal mischief
—Adan Osvaldo Herrera Chajal, 23, first-degree assault
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.