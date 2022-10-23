Arrest reports October 22
Oct. 22—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Cassandra Hill, 16000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, converted statute
—Joseph Sawyers, 16000 block Menefee Road, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, improper lights, operating vehicle without insurance
—John Tatum III, 140000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication- appears in public place
—Mark Hagood, 19000 block Blackberry Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassing
—Dakari Hogan, 100 block Haven Ridge Road, Madison, two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499, second-degree theft — miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500
—Weston Johnson, 25000 block Guthrie Road, Elkmont, driving under the influence (alcohol)
—David Martin, 13000 block Robinson Lane, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, possession of controlled substance
—Dominique Meare, 2200 block Windscape Drive, Athens, theft by fraudulent leasing- $500 or less
—Christopher Ramsey, 12000 block Burgreen Road, Madison, second-degree extortion- threaten injury
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- 1100 gallons of gas, July 27- Oct. 20, $1,890.82, 5700 block Bay Village Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Devin Rashad Turner, 27, failure to appear- drivers license revoked
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- consumable goods, $107.28, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- boots, $26.98, 1000 block US Hwy 72