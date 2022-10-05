Arrest reports October 4
Oct. 4—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Jessica Dugger, 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree human trafficking, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, possession of controlled substance
—Michael Jones, 3300 block Avalon Lake Drive, Madison, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
—Bobby Moss, 11000 block Neely Road, Athens, menacing, aggravated child abuse, chemical endangerment- child abuse
—Dwayne Penn, 1000 block Sommerset Drive, Athens, non-support- child
—Miller Brenigan, 24000 block Craft Road, Athens, chemical endangerment- child abuse
—Shauneye White, 700 block 5th Ave, Athens, theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
—Brandy Johnson, 24000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance
—Johnny Ruffin, 100 block Cedar Street, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- first-degree criminal mischief
—Ricky Yates, 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, violation of a domestic violence order
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Elkmont- car battery, Sept. 28-30, $215, 22000 block Fain Road
—Tanner- tires and rims, Sept. 30, $1,000, 9000 block Hwy 31
—Athens- Pulsar generator, Sept. 30, $375, 11000 block Glass Hollow Road
—Athens- meter box, Oct. 1, $200, 5000 block Huntsville Browns Ferry Road
—Athens- purse items, Oct. 2, $10, 14000 block Chris Way
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Amanda Mae Nicole Bush, 38, failure to appear- giving false name to law enforcement
—Lillie Price Carter, 19, fourth-degree theft of property
—Jeremy Odhiambo Asimba, 28, public intoxication
—Lonnie Fred Owens, 41, first-degree criminal trespass, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
—Jonathan Clayton Moore, 31, first-degree robbery
—Steven Henry Riley, third-degree domestic violence-harassment
—Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 37, public intoxication
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- miscellaneous items, $202.02, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- US currency, $200, 900 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- four door gold Infinity, $2,000, 700 block 5th Avenue
—Athens- tires, $1,000, 500 block Swan Drive
—Athens- merchandise, $80.69, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- mixed breed black/tan puppy, X-box, lamps, dog cage, mirror, $415, 1400 block Malone Street
—Athens- merchandise, $117.88, 1000 block US Hwy 72