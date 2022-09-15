Arrest reports Sept. 14

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·1 min read

Sep. 14—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Timothy Brewer, 500 block Mt. Pleasant Road, Prospect, Tenn., first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—Stephen Harbin, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, contempt of court

—Terrell Kelly, 15000 block Ironcrest Drive, Harvest, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance

—Brian Lester, transient, Madison, third-degree criminal mischief, drug trafficking, first-degree theft- $2,500 or more

—Warren Willoughby, 300 block Wellington Road, Athens, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens-car tag, Sept. 11-12, $68, 24000 block Cox Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Zachary Bruce Baker, 35, failure to appear- drivers license suspended, no insurance

—Jerry Dewayne Long, 44, drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- merchandise, $49.94, 1000 block US Hwy 72

