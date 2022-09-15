Arrest reports Sept. 14
Sep. 14—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Timothy Brewer, 500 block Mt. Pleasant Road, Prospect, Tenn., first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—Stephen Harbin, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, contempt of court
—Terrell Kelly, 15000 block Ironcrest Drive, Harvest, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance
—Brian Lester, transient, Madison, third-degree criminal mischief, drug trafficking, first-degree theft- $2,500 or more
—Warren Willoughby, 300 block Wellington Road, Athens, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens-car tag, Sept. 11-12, $68, 24000 block Cox Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Zachary Bruce Baker, 35, failure to appear- drivers license suspended, no insurance
—Jerry Dewayne Long, 44, drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- merchandise, $49.94, 1000 block US Hwy 72