Arrest reports Sept. 15
Sep. 15—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Jason Gilbert, 12000 block Lukers Way, Athens, converted statute
—Yeah Lee, 20000 block Reddy Way, Tanner, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Michael Smith Jr., 1500 block Cleveland Avenue, Birmingham, non-support- child
—Austin Stark, 100 block Dorchester Lane, Harvest, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, possession of controlled substance, third-degree criminal mischief
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- Kenmore washing machine, Roper washing machine, Sept. 12, $125, 18000 block East Limestone Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Wednesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- concrete blocks, $70, 23000 block Piney Creek Drive
—Athens- Harley power rake, $13,650, 12000 block Juniors Drive
—Athens- miscellaneous items, $131.27, 1000 block US Hwy 72