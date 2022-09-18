Arrest reports Sept. 17
Sep. 17—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Amber Barnes, 17000 block Hwy 251, Athens, two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief
—Jaylin Dawson, 4200 block Pryor Road, Madison, first-degree possession of marijuana
—Arthur Garrison, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester, fraudulent use credit/debit card, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499
—Stephen Harbin, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree receiving stolen property, two counts second-degree possession of marijuana
—Jesse Johnson, 19000 block Line Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, chemical endangerment- child abuse
—Lori Kirkland, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, converted statute
—Rayne Wiggins, 25000 block Bain Road, Athens, contempt of court
—Christopher York, 16000 block Hampton Lane, Athens, harassing communications, two counts chemical endangerment, child abuse- simple- family, third-degree criminal mischief
—Kevin Durham, 3500 block Helton Drive, Florence, public intoxication
—Dusty Irby, 25000 Mooresville Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance
—Noah Johnson, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Chrissi Mooren, 27000 block Spur Drive, Toney, non-support- child
—Rikki Perry, 24000 block Slate Road, Elkmont, third-degree robbery
—Jennifer Swanner, 23000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont, seven counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- 17 bottle of Gain detergent, Sept. 13, $288, 27000 block Copeland Road
—Madison- car tag, Sept. 11-12, $64.65, 7000 block Greenbrier Road
—Athens- car tag, Sept. 4-13, $25, 2000 block Windscape Drive
—Athens- unknown amount of cigarette cartons, Sept. 15, unknown value, 16000 block Hwy 127
—Harvest- scaffolding, Sept. 13, $1000, 15000 block Mizewell Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Lauren Nicole Cook, 30, public intoxication
—Amanda Carol Lampiasi, 38, public intoxication
—Rikki Alisha Perry, 33, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
—Samantha Mishelle Elmore, 27, fourth-degree theft of property
—Francisco Javier Salazar-Mendoza, 21, second-degree possession of marijuana
—Amy Jan Craig, 37, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- merchandise, $45.69, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- consumable goods, $54.01, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- case of Fireball alcoholic beverage shots, $110, 100 block US Hwy 72