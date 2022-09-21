Arrest reports Sept. 20

Sep. 20—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—Nathan Adams, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, first-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—Rachel Barnette, 23000 block Star Lane, Elkmont, driving under the influence (controlled substance), driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance

—Quentin Bradford, 3000 block Hood Road, Huntsville, possession of controlled substance

—Paige Carter, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Michael Rooks, 26000 block Dupree Hollow Road, Lester, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Rebecca Fralix, 15000 block Line Road, Athens, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2,500

—Jennifer Hastings, 200 block Hwy 31 S, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place

—Daniel Maldonado-Arce, 19000 block Houston Lane, Tanner, second-degree domestic violence- burglary 2

—Tiffany Malone, 3600 block Patton Road, Huntsville, driving under the influence (alcohol), driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to register a vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance

—Willis Taylor III, 25000 block Sequoia Street, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana

—Shandra Thatch, 4000 block Pryor Road, Madison, violation of domestic violence protection order

—Sean Torgenson, 900 block McKee Road, Toney, attempt to elude by any means, driving while license suspended/revoked

—Timothy Parsons, 16000 block American Way, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, attempt to elude by any means, resisting arrest

—Christi Tellez, 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple, second-degree possession of marijuana, resisting arrest

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Tanner- tan bulldog, Sept. 15, unknown value, 19000 block George Washington Street

—Elkmont- six Elkmont t-shirts, hat, sweat pants, Sept. 14, $100, 25000 block Hwy 127

—Elkmont- TCL cellphone, Sept. 16, $150, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

—Elkmont- miscellaneous items, Sept. 16, $1,400, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

—Athens- miscellaneous items, Sept. 17, $26.78, 16000 block Hwy 251

—Athens- Dewalt radio, Makita saw, Sept. 17, $550, 15000 block Zehner Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—Shawna Lois Chambers, 35, probation violation

—Francisco Javier Salazar-Mendoza, 21, illegal possession of marijuana

—Amy Jan Craig, 37, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Devin Allen Falconbury, 35, third-degree burglary

—Roderick Lashawn Shoulders, 43, failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—Domingo Hernandez, 29, public intoxication

—Spencer Charles Alred, 38 driving under the influence

—Jeremy Devonta Cagins, 28, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

—Corey Steven Allen, 32, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

—Eddie James Hendricks, 30, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- merchandise, $27.64, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- consumable goods, $90.62, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- miscellaneous items, $224.51, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- merchandise, $187.85, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- rear hatch, $250, 100 block US 31 N

—Athens- merchandise, $60.26, 1000 block US Hwy 72