Arrest reports Sept 22

Sep. 22—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Patdrick Brown, 100 block Jodi Drive, Madison, alias warrant

—Ronnie Facison Jr., 700 block Westmoreland Ave., Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—Tony Glover, 22000 block Sandlin Road, Elkmont, three counts attempt to elude by any means, four counts second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, SORNA violation- adult sex offender, third-degree burglary-residence- force

—Dusty Irby, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft- auto theft, third-degree receiving stolen property

—Francisco Perez-Ramirez, 1700 block Carridale Street, Decatur, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Dezerae Schall, 1500 block Coleman Ave., Athens, unauthorized use of other vehicle- no force, resident license- freshwater fishing, obstructing justice using a false identity, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2,500

—Cameron Turner, 1700 block Elm Street, Athens, first-degree robbery, two counts second-degree assault

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- dolls, Sept. 18-20, $80, 26000 block Pine Drive

—Elkmont- Taurus .38 pistol, 12-gauge shotgun, Intimidator generator, Sept 16-20, $1,000, 28000 block George Lane

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Christopher Lee Jordan, 33, giving false identification to law enforcement officer

—Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.