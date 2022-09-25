Arrest reports Sept 24
Sep. 24—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Ambria Byrd, 100 block Prairie Street, Florence, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—Leslie Defoe, 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
—Devin Falconbury, 300 block Wellington Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
—Dana Green, 2000 block Lindsay Lane S, Athens, non-support- child, second-degree permitting/facilitating escape
—Rickie Jarvis, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, truancy
—Willie Johnson, 700 block Henry Drive, Athens, first-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
—Vladimiro Vasquez, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, Athens, violation of a domestic violence order
—Dezerae Schall, 1500 block Coleman Ave, Athens, unauthorized use of auto- no force
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- Dell XPS computer, Sept. 16, $1,000, 25000 block Queensbury Drive
—Athens- GE oven, GE dishwasher, GE microwave, 1000 feet of copper wire, Sept. 21-22, $1,815
—Athens- book of checks, July 25- Sept. 20, unknown value, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road
—Athens- two Echo chainsaws, Echo leaf blower, Husqvarna back pack leaf blower, Sept 19-22, $1,680, 18000 block Blackwell Road
—Athens- Husqvarna chainsaw, two Dewalt chargers and drills, Sept. 17-19, $775, 9000 block Snake Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Felipe Torres Lopez, 33, probation revocation
—Kaamilah Arleatha Carolyn Smiley, 31, fourth-degree theft of property
—Demetrius Lane Leslie, 58, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Brian Oneal Johnson, 50, bond revocation
—Sacha Jean Johnson, 46, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft by deception
—Andres Garcia Luna, 33, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- merchandise, $68.89, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- ipad, $700, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
—Athens- consumable goods, $202.78, 1000 block US Hwy 72