Arrest reports Sept 24

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·2 min read

Sep. 24—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—Ambria Byrd, 100 block Prairie Street, Florence, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Leslie Defoe, 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

—Devin Falconbury, 300 block Wellington Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

—Dana Green, 2000 block Lindsay Lane S, Athens, non-support- child, second-degree permitting/facilitating escape

—Rickie Jarvis, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, truancy

—Willie Johnson, 700 block Henry Drive, Athens, first-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—Vladimiro Vasquez, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, Athens, violation of a domestic violence order

—Dezerae Schall, 1500 block Coleman Ave, Athens, unauthorized use of auto- no force

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- Dell XPS computer, Sept. 16, $1,000, 25000 block Queensbury Drive

—Athens- GE oven, GE dishwasher, GE microwave, 1000 feet of copper wire, Sept. 21-22, $1,815

—Athens- book of checks, July 25- Sept. 20, unknown value, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road

—Athens- two Echo chainsaws, Echo leaf blower, Husqvarna back pack leaf blower, Sept 19-22, $1,680, 18000 block Blackwell Road

—Athens- Husqvarna chainsaw, two Dewalt chargers and drills, Sept. 17-19, $775, 9000 block Snake Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—Felipe Torres Lopez, 33, probation revocation

—Kaamilah Arleatha Carolyn Smiley, 31, fourth-degree theft of property

—Demetrius Lane Leslie, 58, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Brian Oneal Johnson, 50, bond revocation

—Sacha Jean Johnson, 46, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft by deception

—Andres Garcia Luna, 33, driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- merchandise, $68.89, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- ipad, $700, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

—Athens- consumable goods, $202.78, 1000 block US Hwy 72

Recommended Stories