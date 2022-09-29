Arrest reports Sept. 28

Oxygen

North Carolina officials have released the 911 call made by a witness who found the bodies of two North Carolina teenagers reported missing more than a week ago. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were reported missing after the night of Friday, Sept. 16 when their parents discovered they had not returned home. On Sunday afternoon, a man called 911 to report that he'd discovered two bodies in a rural area where there was a power line easement. The two bodies were identified as Woods and Clark