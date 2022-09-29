Arrest reports Sept. 28

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·1 min read

Sep. 28—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Brandie Andrews, 20000 block Todd Circle, Athens, theft by fraudulent leasing- $500 or less

—Ricky Bruffett, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, attempt to elude by any means

—Aaron Fisher, 100 block Robins Road, Harvest, third-degree assault- simple assault, first-degree sexual abuse

—Tammy Holt, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, truancy

—Sacha Johnson, 200 block Melody Circle, Harvest, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to register vehicle

—Willie Johnson, 700 block Henry Drive, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance

—Tony Redding, 3200 block University Drive, Huntsville, unauthorized use of auto- no-force, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

—William Scruggs, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Tanner, resisting arrest

—Danny Williams, 600 block Greenbrier Cove Road, Union Grove, Ala., driving while license suspended/revoked

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Ardmore- US currency, $200, Sept. 17-26, 28000 block Pinedale Road

—Athens- 1994 blue Chevy C1500, $5,000, Sept. 26, 15000 block Evans Road

—Elkmont- two tv's, AC unit, recliner, washing machine, Frigidaire dryer, freezer, misc. household items, $2,550, Jan. 8- Sept. 20, 15000 block Cannon Road

—Elkmont- gas, $31.71, Sept. 26, 25000 block Thach Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Cotrease M. Hill, 48, fourth-degree theft of property

—Cotina Denise Pride, 49, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- misc. items, $74.58, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- general merchandise, $160.50, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- glass door, $150, 700 block Westview Ave.

