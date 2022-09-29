Arrest reports Sept. 28
Sep. 28—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Brandie Andrews, 20000 block Todd Circle, Athens, theft by fraudulent leasing- $500 or less
—Ricky Bruffett, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, attempt to elude by any means
—Aaron Fisher, 100 block Robins Road, Harvest, third-degree assault- simple assault, first-degree sexual abuse
—Tammy Holt, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, truancy
—Sacha Johnson, 200 block Melody Circle, Harvest, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to register vehicle
—Willie Johnson, 700 block Henry Drive, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance
—Tony Redding, 3200 block University Drive, Huntsville, unauthorized use of auto- no-force, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
—William Scruggs, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Tanner, resisting arrest
—Danny Williams, 600 block Greenbrier Cove Road, Union Grove, Ala., driving while license suspended/revoked
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Ardmore- US currency, $200, Sept. 17-26, 28000 block Pinedale Road
—Athens- 1994 blue Chevy C1500, $5,000, Sept. 26, 15000 block Evans Road
—Elkmont- two tv's, AC unit, recliner, washing machine, Frigidaire dryer, freezer, misc. household items, $2,550, Jan. 8- Sept. 20, 15000 block Cannon Road
—Elkmont- gas, $31.71, Sept. 26, 25000 block Thach Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Cotrease M. Hill, 48, fourth-degree theft of property
—Cotina Denise Pride, 49, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- misc. items, $74.58, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- general merchandise, $160.50, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- glass door, $150, 700 block Westview Ave.