Arrest reports Sept. 29

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Sep. 29—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Jeremy Adams, Tanner, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Rachel Barnette, 23000 block Star Lane, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place, possession of controlled substance

—Michael Bryant, 1100 block Winston Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Brett Murphree, County Road 1770, Joppa, public intoxication- appears in public place

—Lindsey Smiddy, 28000 block Boyds Chapel, Elkmont, chemical endangerment

—Gregory Zeitner, 28000 block Reyer Road, Ardmore, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, two counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- ladder, Sept. 27, $400, 14000 block Evans Road

—Athens- medications, Sept. 27, unknown value, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

—Athens- 20 Playstation 3 video games, breaker box, TCL Roku TV, Sept. 27, $2,078, 15000 block Zehner Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Demetrius Marzette Johnson, 24, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft, giving false identification to law enforcement officer

—Cotrease M. Hill, 48, fourth-degree theft of property

—Stephanie Ann Moore, 46, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- failure to redeliver hired vehicle, $22,000, 22000 block US Hwy 72

