Arrest reports Sept. 6

Sep. 6—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—Tiffany Clark, 20000 block Lovell Drive, Athens, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, obstruction of governmental operations

—Edward Ferguson II, 12000 block Nave Road, Athens, second-degree hindering prosecution, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Marquell Hall, 1500 block Sparkman Drive, Huntsville, second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500

—Sacha Johnson, 200 block Melody Circle, Harvest, public intoxication- appears in public place

—Jeremy Lewis, 9800 block Hwy 31, Tanner, attempt to elude by any means, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree assault, resisting arrest

—Antonio Nelson, 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Juan Pablo, 1300 block Castleman Ave, Decatur, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Matthew Estes, 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, attempt to elude by any means, driving while license suspended/revoked

—Susan Gilbert, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—Michael Malone, 1000 block Washington Street, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place

—Tracey Underwood, 2000 block Ardmore Hwy 110, Ardmore, driving under the influence (combined)

—Paulette Davis, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace

—Kain Lalonde, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, two counts third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—David Long, 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, reckless driving, attempt to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, operating vehicle without insurance, switched tag to conceal vehicle identity

—Jereme Mangrum, 1300 block Edison Avenue, Muscle Shoals, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Joseph Taylor, 17000 block Matthew Way, Athens, third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1,499

—Jason Williams, 10000 block Hwy 72, Athens, first degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday-Monday.

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.