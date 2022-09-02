Arrest reports September 1

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Screenshot/InstagramOn Tuesday, shocking video emerged of a New York City cop decking a small woman in the face after they exchanged shoves in Harlem.The viral video, taken by a bystander on 136th St in Central Harlem, shows the not-yet-identified woman appearing to strike the officer’s shoulder with an open hand after he pushed her away from the scene of an arrest.Then the officer advances, hitting her hard and dropping her to the ground, where she appears