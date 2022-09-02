Arrest reports September 1
Sep. 1—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Jamal Anderson, 100 block Edinburgh Drive, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana
—Gearth Bridgeforth, 1200 block Dixon Town Road, Prospect, Tenn., possession of controlled substance
—Kaleb Gardner, 34000 block Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, Tenn., possession of controlled substance
—Michael Hardy, 14000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, third-degree assault- simple assault
—Dale Smith, 100 block Deer Point Lane, Rogersville, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—Jeremi Smith, 24000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, Elkmont, two counts third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, three counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—Robert Stewart, 24000 block Wagon Trail, Athens, non-support- child
—Corey Watkins, 400 block Hine Street, Athens, driving while suspended/revoked, attempt to elude by any means
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Wednesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.