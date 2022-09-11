Arrest reports September 10

Sep. 10—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—April Boyett, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

—Jeremy Davis, 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- simple, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Amanda Gibson, Wayne Drive, Killen, Ala., second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, possession of controlled substance

—James Griffin, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, improper tail lights- trailer, leaving the scene of an accident, operating vehicle with improper tires, two counts overweight truck, failure to obtain permit move manufactured

—Kristie Johnson, 5600 block Henry Road, Athens, no drivers license

—Lykeldric Leatherwood, 600 block 34th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, non-support- child

—John Patterson, 13000 block Monarch Way, Athens, three counts driving while license suspended/revoked, two counts no seat belt, operating vehicle with expired tag, speeding

—Corey Watkins, 400 block Hine Street, Athens, no seat belt, driving while license suspended/revoked, switched tag, failure to register vehicle

—Kristy Finney, 24000 block Flanagan Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—Harold Ledbetter, 100 block Sherbrook drive, Lacey Spring, converted statute

—Randalll McGrew, 19000 block Elkton Road, Athens, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle with expired tag

—Tavares Patrick, 1000 block Lucas Street, Athens, parole violation

—Gary Peoples, 300 block 13th Avenue, Decatur, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance

—Michael Quinn, 9000 block Beechwood Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property

—Natasha Scott, 500 block Hoffman Street, Athens, third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- two cans of Chef Boyardee soup, September 6, $5, 16000 block Brownsferry Road

Story continues

—Athens- PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, laptop, Meta Oculor VR, Samsung 8 tablet, Diamond Back AR-15 rifle 5.56, Taurus 4510 .45 pistol, Mossburg 12- gauge shotgun, Sig Sauer Red dot 9mm pistol, September 7, $3,620, 16000 block Seven Mile Post Road

City ArrestsThe Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—Rebecca Nicole Austin, 33, fourth degree theft of property

—Bradley Desean Siner, 52, fourth degree theft of property

—Charles Lee Anderson Jr., 42, fourth degree theft of property

—Tracy Lynn Simon, 44, burglary

—Tamya Michel Williams, 19, third-degree domestic violence, second-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer

—Shanel Hargrove Walker, 29, third-degree theft of property

—Madisyn Sierra Magistrato, 26, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Craig George Aston, 29, driving under the influence

City TheftsThe Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens, television, $699, 15000 block Line Road

—Athens, merchandise, $54.66, 100 block US Hwy 72