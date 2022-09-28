Arrest reports September 27
Sep. 27—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Randall Anderson, 3500 block Aurora Circle, Memphis, Tenn., driving under the influence (alcohol)
—William Brown, 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, two counts switched tag, operating vehicle without insurance
—Sacha Johnson, 200 block Melody Circle, Harvest, fourth-degree theft by deception- swindle- less than $500
—Amber Roberson, 20000 block Wallace Lane, Athens, two counts converted statute
—Davy Sherrill, 20000 block E Limestone Road, Toney, public intoxication- appears in public place
—Cameron Turner, 1700 block Elm Street, Athens, destruction of property by prisoner
—Jennifer Broderick, 27000 block Kim Drive, Harvest, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
—Michelle Casey, 22000 block Nick Davis Road, Athens, other agency warrant
—Jose Fuentes Meza, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
—Tyrone Witchard, 300 block Henry Drive, Athens, converted statute
—Ricky Bruffett, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, giving false identification to law enforcement
—Clinton Harvey, 22000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place
—Basilio Hernandez, 200 block 5th Ave, Decatur, driving under the influence (alcohol)
—James Pugh, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, three counts attempt of court
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Toney, Bulldog utility trailer, Sept. 16-23, $600, 27000 block Jennings Chapel Road
—Anderson, car tag, Sept. 20-24, $26.05, 33000 block Hwy 99
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Tyrese Jamal Sales, 23, using false identity to obstruct justice, attempting to elude a police horses
—Angel Gabriel Delgado Hernandez- 33, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence
—Andrea Antonette Anderson, 21, failure to appear- driving under the influence, improper lane usage
—Erik Dewayne Clark, 42, failure to appear- four counts fourth-degree theft of property, two counts third-degree criminal trespass
—Amanda Kaye Hughes, 37, theft of property
—Michael Bryant, 43, violation of a domestic violence protection order, resisting arrest
—Randall Gean Jarrett, 26, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, fugitive from justice
—Tyler Colby White, 38, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Ashley Elizabeth Sexton, 41, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- rear driver and rear passenger doors, $499, 200 block Market Street
—Athens- multiple items, $119.42, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $103.86, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- red rear hatch door, $250, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
—Athens- misc. merchandise, $20.24, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- misc. items, unk., 1000 block US Hwy 72