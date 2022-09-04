Arrest reports September 3
Sep. 3—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Phillip Basham, 26000 block Johnson Lane, Toney, third-degree burglary- residence- no force
—Adam Chambers, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road, Elkmont, third-degree burglary- residence- force
—Robert Davis, 100 block Coffman Circle, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
—Jacob Hood, 200 block Nix Street, Hartselle, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499, third-degree robbery robbery, third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief 3
—Brady Hoskins, 29000 block Mooresville Road, Ardmore, third-degree domestic violence- menacing, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
—Christopher Ingram, 1400 block North Street, Decatur, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—John Kyle, 11000 block Neely Road, Tanner, torture/wilful abuse of child- family
—Brian McNeese, 12000 block Lakeview Street, Athens, third-degree burglary- residence- no force, obstructing justice using a false identity, attempt to elude by any means, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer
—Amber Morgan, 11000 block Vanzille Lane, Athens, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
—Antonio Nelson, 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, tampering with physical evidence, distribution of controlled substance
—Laken Reneger, 28000 block Mooresville Road, Ardmore, third-degree assault- simple assault
—Kenneth Tisdale, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance, third-degree promote prison contraband- other
—Aronde' Walker, 210000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—Caleb Cunningham, 25000 block Newby Road, Madison, attempt to elude by any means, second-degree possession of marijuana
—Daxton Gillespie, 2300 block Brookwood Drive, Decatur, possession of controlled substance, menacing, driving under the influence (alcohol)
—Morgan Pierce, 9100 block Blue Springs Circle, Athens, two counts criminal possession of forged instrument
—Jeremi Smith, 24000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, Elkmont, second-degree burglary- residence- force
—Jeri Thurman, 37000 block South Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
—Joshua Usery, 13000 block McCormack Road, Athens, sentenced from court
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Decatur- six catalytic converters, August 27-29, $40,000, 21000 block Hwy 20
—Athens- 2007 blue Kennworth tractor trailer truck, 2002 shite Wilson Hopper flat bed trailer, August 30-31, $80,000, 16000 block Little Elk Road
—Athens- red Schwinn Stingray bicycle, August 31, $200, 18000 block Hwy 99
—Ardmore- 1969 siver Chevy C10, July 2, $5,000, 30000 block Hwy 53
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Ranny Ray Glenn Grimes, 39, resisting arrest
—Gerry Wayne Ray, 62, fourth-degree theft of property
—Larry Gene Ofallon, 29, fourth-degree theft of property
—Delando Montez McDaniel, 43, failure to appear- menacing
—Sacha Jean Johnson, 46, public intoxication
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- miscellaneous items of merchandise, $48.64, 1000 block US Hwy 72