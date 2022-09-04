Arrest reports September 3

Good Morning America

Police are searching for two men after they allegedly abducted a mother and her 1-year-old child from the parking lot of a Target while the woman was putting groceries into her car. The incident occurred at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at a Target store in Memphis Tennessee, when authorities from the Memphis Police Department were told that a woman and her 1-year-old child had just left Target after purchasing groceries when they were approached by two men who were armed with a handgun, police say. “The males forced the victim and the child into the suspect's vehicle,” the Memphis Police Department said in a statement released on social media detailing the abduction.