Arrest reports September 7
Sep. 7—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Ricky Bruffett, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, giving false identification to law enforcement, attempt to elude by any means, resisting arrest
—Tavares Patrick, 1000 block Lucas Street, Athens, driving under the influence (other)
—Derrick Shoulders, 1800 block 14th Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Tuesday.
—Athens- Toro weedeater, battery, three jackets, August 26, $650, 13000 block Reid Road
—Madison- fifty catalytic converters, August 26- September 2, $20,000, 30000 block Hwy. 72
—Toney- wallet, US currency, Rossi .38 pistol, September 2, $373, 19000 block East Limestone Road
—Athens- car tag, September 3-4, $41, 26000 block Kennesaw Ridge
—Elkmont, car tag, vehicle paperwork, vise grips, September 2-2, $65, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road
—Elkmont- two Pelcan Spirit 100 kayaks, September 5, $200, 29000 block Hwy. 127
—Toney- Artic Cat 500 4X4 ATV, September 5, $3,000, 19000 block East Limestone Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Tuesday.
—David Ross Long, 50, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment
—Susan Kay Gilbert, 44, driving under the influence
—Marquell Malik Hall, 23, second-degree theft of property
—Kyle Christian Chandler, 32, second-degree criminal mischief
—Tamiera Dy Ea La Shae Williams, 21, harassment
—Jeffrey Levette Woods, 60, criminal mischief, harassment
—Jereme Dion Jude, 39, fourth-degree theft of property
—Sacha Jean Johnson, 46, public intoxication
—Juan Riquiac Pablo, 49, driving under the influence
—Matthew Wayne Estes, 37, attempting to elude a police officer
—Tracey Ann Underwood, 56, driving under the influence
—Paulette Marie Davis, 60, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
—David Ross Long, 50, failure to appear- no insurance, switched tag, reckless driving
—Jereme Leone Mangrum, 41, driving under the influence
—Michael Devon Hamilton, 33, driving under the influence
—Tyrinn Malik Johnson, 27, failure to appear- drivers license suspended
—Nathan Len Adams, 39, drivers license revoked, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Tuesday.
—Athens- silver/goldish Chevy S10 crome wheels, $3,000, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- two SS card, 10 notebooks with personal info, fault code reader, two 20V lithium batteries, laptop, cash, birth certificate, $263.76, 900 block East Hobbs Street
—Athens- red backpack, Samsung cellphone, wallet, currency, keys, $285, 5th Avenue Park
—Athens- merchandise, $676.66, 1000 block US 72
—Athens- 20 foot utility trailer, $1,500, Huntsville- Brownsferry Road