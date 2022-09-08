Arrest reports September 7

Associated Press

The man convicted in the fatal shooting of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband in the school's arboretum was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday without the possibility of parole. Khari Sanford abducted Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, at gunpoint from their Madison home on March 30, 2020, and took them to the UW Arboretum where he shot both of them in the head. Sanford, 21, had been living with his girlfriend — the couple's daughter — in their home until tensions rose over coronavirus precautions.