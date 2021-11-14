Arrest results in long list of pending charges

Nov. 14—A Denton County man is in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held on more than two dozen charges filed from five North Texas counties.

Michael Steven Smith, 34, of Justin was arrested Wednesday morning by the Royse City Police Department on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He remained in custody at the jail Friday morning, being held on the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge, nine counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon from Wise County, one count of unlawful possession of metal or body armor by felon from Wise County, nine counts of theft of firearm from Wise County, two counts of burglary of a building from Denton County, one count of theft of property of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from Denton County, one count of credit/debit card abuse from Cooke County, two counts of burglary of a building from Franklin County and one count of felony theft from Franklin County.

Bond amounts on the 27 separate charges totaled $257,500.

Smith is seeking the appointment of a defense counsel and/or bond reduction by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court. A hearing concerning the writ had not been scheduled as of Friday morning.