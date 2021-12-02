Arrest in Ryan Rogers homicide; report says police found man in Miami

PALM BEACH GARDENS — City police have arrested a 39-year-old man in the death of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers.

Ryan Rogers, 14, was found dead Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Palm Beach Gardens. He was last seen leaving his home in Alton Monday evening.

Officers took Semmie Lee Williams into custody from Miami on Wednesday in connection to the killing, . Palm Beach County court records show Palm Beach Gardens police arrested him on a charge of first-degree murder with a weapon.

The Herald said police identified Williams by DNA found at the scene and a collection of videos on his YouTube channel that spoke of the event.

Palm Beach Gardens police will discuss the arrest at a news conference at 10 a.m. at their headquarters on Military Trail.

A memorial made in honor of Ryan Rogers, 14, at the Alton Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on November 22, 2021 . Rogers body and his bicycle were found on the sidewalk on Central Boulevard.

Rogers was found dead along Central Boulevard near Interstate 95 on Nov. 16, a day after he was reported missing. That week, Palm Beach Gardens police called his death a homicide and have been working to identify people of interest since then.

On Monday afternoon, Palm Beach Gardens police said in a news release that they were working with "our federal and local law enforcement partners" to follow up on leads.

They appealed again for witnesses who were in the area of Central between PGA Boulevard and Donald Ross Road during the evening of Nov. 15, between 6:30 and 9 p.m.

In their statement, police also addressed multiple reports of a man in dark clothing and a ski mask that have been circulating on social media.

Police said they investigated the reports, which dealt with a man approaching children around Palm Beach Gardens, and that they are not related to the Ryan Rogers homicide.

"We would strongly encourage our residents not to confront any suspicious persons and promptly report them to 561-799-4445 or 911," the statement said.

Last week police announced an $8,000 reward for any tips that could help lead to arrests and said they were increasing patrols in the area.

Rogers lived in the Alton community on Donald Ross just east of Interstate 95. Police say he rode his bicycle away from his home at about 6:30 that night.

He was a freshman at William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens and was an avid soccer player.

