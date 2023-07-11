Arrest in shocking murder: Kids hid under bed as man shot father, Tallahassee police say

A licensed security guard, who allegedly burst into an apartment where children were home alone Friday, later fatally shooting their father after he and his wife returned home, has been arrested for the killing.

Solomon Sadiq, 22, was arrested and charged with murder, resisting an officer and obstruction for the homicide in the University Courtyard Apartments at 3025 S. Adams St. He is being held without bond in the Leon County Detention Facility.

A 10-year-old girl answered a knock on their apartment door when Sadiq entered the home searching for a phone charger he could use to make a phone call — a 911 call that captured the subsequent shooting.

According to recently released court records, Dione Fowler and his wife left to make a quick trip to a nearby convenience store, when their daughter called them about the intruder in their apartment.

Frightened by the intruder, the girl hid under a bed with the two other children and called her parents, who raced home.

When they returned, Fowler began checking bedrooms at one end of the apartment while his wife went to check the master bedroom where they had left the kids.

The master bedroom was locked, and assuming her kids had locked themselves inside, Fowler's wife left the apartment to call 911 from a neighbor's home.

Fowler encountered Sadiq in the hallway moments later after Sadiq slipped out of the master bedroom, shooting Fowler in the chest.

Investigators said that Sadiq called 911 roughly two minutes before midnight on Friday while he was still inside the family’s apartment and before the parents returned home.

“The caller did not identify himself during the 911 call and initially spoke quietly into the handset,” the arrest report says. “Children were clearly heard screaming in the background. A female child is heard screaming ‘Get out!’ repeatedly.”

One minute and 22 seconds into the call, a single gunshot can be heard on the 911 recording. After that, Fowler can be heard screaming in pain and saying, “Oh my God!”

Sadiq can be heard saying, “Why they shooting, homie,” just after he allegedly shot Fowler. The 911 call-taker asked what had happened. Sadiq reportedly said: “Yo, they shooting! Almost died, bro.”

The call disconnected soon after. Investigators were able to identify Sadiq as a suspect based on witness interviews and surveillance video of businesses along his alleged escape route.

As he made his escape, Sadiq, shirtless and "sweating profusely," breezed past Fowler's wife as she was running upstairs in response to the gunfire and said, "They are shooting up there."

The shooting is at least the 43rd serious shooting in the capital city and county this year, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence. At least 33 have been injured and nine people have been killed so far this year.

The victim and Sadiq did not know each other based on an initial investigation, according to a press release from the Tallahassee Police Department.

Sadiq agreed to an interview at police headquarters, eventually admitting to shooting Fowler. He claimed at first it was accidental and said he was “too quick to shoot.”

“Sadiq made no claims that the victim had been armed or that the victim assaulted him,” the arrest report says. “He would not provide any credible explanation as to why he entered the apartment and remained there while the children were screaming for him to leave. He did acknowledge that the children may have been put in fear by his presence there.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

