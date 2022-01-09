🌱 Arrest For Shooting Behind Duluth Complex + Joe Biden In GA

Good day, people of Duluth! It's me again, Kayla Harrison, your host of the Duluth Daily.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 48 Low: 24.

Here are the top three stories today in Duluth:

Two people were arrested for shooting several rounds behind a Duluth apartment complex. They are being charged with discharging firearms, reckless conduct, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. (CBS 46) President Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday. He is expected to address themes of his address on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, as well as his endorsement to pass voting rights legislation in the Senate. (NewsBreak) A Griffin Walmart is closing for cleaning and restocking as COVID cases rise. This is following stores in Duluth and Newnan closing for similar reasons. It will reopen on Jan. 11 at 6 a.m. (11 Alive)

Today in Duluth:

Mitten Scavenger Hunt - Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library (10:00 AM)

Shut Up & Write - Hansel & Gretel Bakery Cafe (7:00PM)

From my notebook:

Yesterday, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office celebrated National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. They honored the law enforcement staff who serve with sacrifice, dedication and honor every day. (Facebook)

Join the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce in welcoming new member Duluth Estate Sales Inc. to Chamber membership. This locally-owned business provides estate services including items appraisals, cleanouts, moving, online consignment/auction sales, and recycling/junk removal. (Facebook)

Johns Creek Police Department found a dog on Abbotts Bridge Rd. near the elementary school. If you know who her family is please have them reach out to Lt. Deb at 678-477-8968. (Nextdoor)

That's it for today. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Kayla Harrison

About me: Kayla Harrison is a Writing Arts professor, as well as a freelance writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners. In her free time, you can find her listening to podcasts, writing poetry, and visiting local coffee shops.

