Arrest in slaying of Esterlin Torres of Pennsauken

CAMDEN - A city man is charged in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the Whitman Park neighborhood.

Isaac Santiago, 21, allegedly shot 35-year-old Esterlin Torres while the victim was at the wheel of an SUV at Louis Street and Lansdowne Avenue on Dec. 27, authorities said.

Surveillance video showed the SUV arriving at the intersection shortly after 6 p.m., says a probable cause statement.

Several men were standing in the area, and one opened fire on the vehicle.

Torres fell from the vehicle, but passengers put him on a rear seat and the SUV sped away. Torres, who was taken to a city hospital, died that night, the statement says.

It says police stopped Santiago and two other individuals who were leaving an alley near the crime scene a few minutes after the shooting.

The individuals, who identified themselves and were not armed, were released.

But investigators then compared video from officers' body-worn cameras outside the alley to footage from the crime scene. They realized the three men appeared in each video, and that Santiago was dressed like the man who shot Torres, the statement claims.

A ballistics K9 searched the alley and found two guns hidden under a shovel.

One was a 9mm gun with an extended magazine capable of holding 31 rounds.

A round in the gun was stamped "Blazer," as were some of the 15 9mm shell casings recovered at the crime scene. the statement says.

Santiago was charged with murder and weapons offenses on Dec. 28, and was arrested in Camden on Jan. 3.

He was being held at Camden County Jail.

The charges are only allegations. Santiago has not been convicted in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Allison Dube-Smith at 856-225-7105 and Camden County Police Detective Brian Ford at 609-519-6927.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Isaac Santiago charged with the murder of Esterlin Torres