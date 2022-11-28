Arrest sparks violence in Mexico border city of Nuevo Laredo

2
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunfire broke out across the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo early Monday, prompting the cancellation of classes and an advisory from the U.S. Consulate to shelter in place.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the shootings came in response to the arrest of a cartel leader, but did not elaborate. The city has long been dominated by the Northeast cartel, an offshoot of the old Zetas gang.

The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo cancelled visa appointments for the day.

“There is an emergency situation in Nuevo Laredo following an arrest operation. Reports of gunfire in multiple locations in the city. Shelter in place and standby for further information,” the consulate said.

Many cartels in Mexico react to the arrest of leading members by creating chaos, either to avoid the detention or transfer of suspects, or to pressure authorities to release them. López Obrador said the suspect had already been taken to Mexico City.

Bus services stopped running, Mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas reported, “due to the situation in the city.” She reported “risk situations at different points in the city.”

In videos posted on social media, bursts of gunfire could be heard in Nuevo Laredo in the pre-dawn hours.

By mid-day Monday, the mayor tweeted “the situation in the city is starting to normalize.”

Recommended Stories

  • Stadium lights dim at Brazil-Switzerland World Cup game

    The lights at Stadium 974 briefly dimmed dramatically just before halftime Monday during a World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland. Brazil was about to take a corner when the lights at the temporary stadium dimmed enough that the play stopped. Stadium 974 is named for Qatar's international telephone code and also the number of shipping containers lining the facade of the arena.

  • 7 takeaways from the Saints’ shutout loss to the 49ers

    The #Saints just can't get out of their own way. 7 takeaways after their loss to the 49ers, via @RossJacksonNOLA

  • Victims in weekend drowning at Lake of the Ozarks were from India, authorities say

    The victims were identified as Uthej Kunta, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25.

  • Kudus at the double as Ghana sink South Korea in World Cup thriller

    Mohammed Kudus scored twice as Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a pulsating encounter on Monday to keep their World Cup hopes alive and leave Paulo Bento's side facing an early exit.

  • US says Russia abruptly postpones arms control talks

    The Biden administration said Monday that Russia has abruptly and without explanation postponed the scheduled resumption of arms control talks this week. The State Department said Russia had “unilaterally postponed” a meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission that was scheduled to begin Tuesday in Egypt and last through next week. It said Russia had promised to propose new dates but had offered no reason for the delay.

  • Strange World thuds in a dismal Thanksgiving box office weekend

    Whether fighting, feasting, or frolicking, there’s one thing people weren’t doing over Thanksgiving: going to see Strange World. Since its debut on November 23, the film has risen in the ranks to one of Pixar’s biggest flops ever and could stand to lose $100 million at the box office.

  • Ohio State LB Tommy 'two thumbs' Eichenberg 'absolutely snubbed' for Butkus Award

    In the first 11 games of the 2022 season, Eichenberg has 105 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks.

  • FIFA Charges Germany for No Player at News Conference

    Tensions between FIFA and Germany continue at the Qatar World Cup as team manager Hansi Flick attended a pre-game press conference alone, earning a potential disciplinary action from the federation.

  • Rumors of Belarus joining Ukraine war is Russian intimidation, says Ukrainian intelligence official

    Rumors of Belarus joining Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine is being spread on purpose, as fake reports like that play into Russia’s hands, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said on Ukrainian television, the agency's press service reported on Nov. 28.

  • Armed robbers steal Rolex from man in LA

    The suspects were caught on camera stealing a man's Rolex, police said.

  • Heavy police presence at Clayton County apartment complex after homicide, police confirm

    At this time, police are unable to provide any additional information.

  • Police arrest 49 as they break up European drugs ‘super cartel’

    Over 30 tonnes of drugs seized in Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and UAE

  • Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada

    Pedro Meraz says living in Colima, Mexico, was like living in a war zone, with shootings, burning cars and dismembered bodies being left outside of schools. When his wife Rocio Gonzalez, a 28-year-old lawyer who worked with abused women, began receiving death threats from a cartel and the local authorities ignored her pleas for assistance, they knew they had to leave. “They knew where we lived and what car we drove,” said Meraz, 41, who taught at The University of Colima, near the Pacific Coast and about 300 miles (485 kilometers) west of Mexico City.

  • Florida and other swing states created law-enforcement units to combat voter fraud. They haven’t had much to do.

    "I am not aware of any significant detection of fraud on Election Day, but that's not surprising," said Paul Smith, senior vice president of the Campaign Legal Center.

  • Telemedicine abortions may begin after judge blocks Kansas law banning procedure

    After Value Them Both failed, the Kansas telehealth abortion ban law is now blocked for Wichita clinic Trust Women by a Shawnee County court judge.

  • Senator Markey calls for an end to ‘failed Big Tech self-regulation’ following Musk letter snub

    Democratic Senator Ed Markey says Congress must "pass laws that put user safety over the whims of billionaires."

  • Austin calls on lawmakers to pass new spending bill for Pentagon

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is urging congressional lawmakers to pass a new spending bill for the Pentagon, saying a “failure to do so will result in significant harm” to the U.S. and national security. Congress has until Dec. 16 to pass a new funding bill and avoid a federal government shutdown. There has been talk…

  • Large rally backs Mexico president amid reform dispute

    STORY: Tens of thousands of people packed out the streets of Mexico City on Sunday, in a massive show of support for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The crowd came from near and far after pushback to the president’s political agenda in recent weeks.Including a protest march of similar size against him. Critics fear his ideas for electoral reform could lead to a grab for power – he says they would improve democracy. But Sunday was a big show of popularity for Lopez Obrador, with some marching alongside him toward the capital’s Zocalo square. “We know it has not been easy, there is still a lot to do, but we are very happy that the president has fulfilled most of his commitments.” "All the benefits are for the good of the people, that is what’s happening in Mexico. More than 80 years of repression by the PRI and PAN governments are over, that's what’s happening in Mexico." At the square, the president, locally known by his initials AMLO, refuted critics’ concerns. “Effective franchise and effective democracy,” AMLO told his supporters. “Re-election, no.” Among the reforms, the budget of the country's electoral commission would be slashed, along with the number of seats in a part of congress. Congress began discussing the reform proposal earlier this month. AMLO says it aims to limit economic influence in politics. But his opponents fear it would concentrate power in the hands of the government.

  • China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station on Tuesday

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will launch the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Nov. 29, the China Manned Space Agency said on Monday, the final mission in the country's plan to complete the crewed orbital outpost. Onboard will be three male astronauts: Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, the agency said at a news conference. The space station will be handed over to them within a week by the three astronauts who arrived in early June.

  • Studs, duds from Chargers’ victory over Cardinals

    Here’s who showed up and who disappointed in the Chargers' win over the Cardinals.