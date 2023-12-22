Arrest of veteran in Palm City double shooting shines light on mental health
Following the arrest of a military veteran in a Palm City double shooting, it is shining a light on mental health.
Following the arrest of a military veteran in a Palm City double shooting, it is shining a light on mental health.
Deflated footballs are a sensitive subject in New England.
A great gift idea, family can keep their entire library in one small, sleek tablet that comes with a special pen.
Go to the fantasy basketball waiver wire tree and see if any of these presents could be hiding there, ready to help boost your lineups.
Experts warn parents about the dangers of button batteries, musical greeting cards and more.
While there's no magic formula for healthy aging, there are some habits that can help improve your quality of life in the later years.
In 2013, Elon Musk published a white paper that teased the idea of zipping from Los Angeles to San Francisco in just 35 minutes through a vacuum-sealed tube -- a system he called hyperloop. The idea “originated out of his hatred for California’s proposed high-speed rail system,” according to his biographer Ashlee Vance. Ten years later, the most high-profile startup that tried to follow in Musk’s footsteps -- Hyperloop One -- is closing its doors.
Biles' triumphant return to gymnastics continues to garner accolades.
Mortgage insurance protects the lender from a financial loss if you don't repay your mortgage. Here's how it works and when it's required.
We explain why Apple had to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 this Christmas.
The crypto world is predicting another boom in 2024 as the industry frees itself from problems of the past. But it also faces plenty of potential risks.
Gen Z women are celebrating how far they've come since being 17 years old with help from this viral TikTok trend.
It promises to work its magic in just eight seconds — smoother locks await.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
Hyundai is growing its EV lineup yet again with the addition of a smaller, more affordable model that could start in the mid-$20,000 range when it arrives.
Lockyer was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator device to prevent another incident.
Artificial intelligence can't replace human therapists, at least not yet. But optimists hope it can help fill in gaps that cause millions of Americans to go without any mental health treatment at all.
Chance Comanche was arrested last week for the alleged killing of Marayna Rodgers earlier this month in Las Vegas.
Vincent Goodwill is in New Orleans for Ja Morant’s return from suspension, and he talks about how the night went perfectly for the Grizzlies’ guard but there is still work left to do.
'No worries, Sasquatch': The easy-to-use gizmo with nearly 7,000 five-star fans has got your back ... upper lip, armpits and more.
It's gorgeous but do you really need a luxury city runaround?