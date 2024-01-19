Arrest warrant accuses Coudersport man of killing friend at Lowville motel

A Coudersport man faces a second-degree murder charge in New York state after his friend was found dead in a Lowville motel room earlier this month, law enforcement officials said.

Jacob M. Vanbergen, 24, was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police last weekend on a Lewis County, N.Y. arrest warrant in connection with the death of Brandon J. Shepker, 39, of Coudersport.

According to Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli, Vanbergen and Shepker were sharing a room at the Ridge View Lodge on state Route 12 on Jan. 6 when Vanbergen called 911 shortly before midnight.

Following the emergency call, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies and New York State Police responded to the motel, where Shepker was found dead.

Police said Shepker's body was taken to the Broome County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

"Through investigation and information from the medical examiner, it was determined that Shepker had injuries consistent with an altercation and strangulation," Carpinelli said in a news release.

Acting on a Lewis County arrest warrant, Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanbergen in Sweden Township, Pa. on Jan. 14.

Authorities said Vanbergen remains in custody in Potter County, awaiting extradition to New York state.

In the news release, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office thanked Lewis County Search & Rescue, the Broome County coroner, New York State Police, the Lewis County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, the Potter County District Attorney’s Office and “the many businesses in the area that assisted with video surveillance."

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Brandon Shepker as they deal with this tragedy,” Carpinelli said.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Coudersport man awaits extradition to New York in Lowville motel death