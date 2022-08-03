Arrest warrant accuses Fairview Heights alderman of violating order of protection

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Fairview Heights alderman who has been accused of violating an order of protection.

The warrant, which was issued by Tuesday by a St. Clair County judge, accuses Ryan Vickers, 29, of violating an order of protection issued against him on July 28 by knowingly sending an email to the person who requested it.

His bond has been set at $10,000, according to the warrant. As of Wednesday afternoon, Vickers had not been arrested. Attempts to contact him through have been unsuccessful.

Vickers had been charged in November with a misdemeanor for allegedly making repeated harassing phone calls, according to St. Clair County Circuit Clerk records. It’s not certain if the two cases are related.

Vickers was elected in April 2021 to a second term representing Ward 2 on the Fairview Heights City Council. He ran into some controversy two months later by calling for an investigation of a Fairview Heights police officer, who was captured in a viral social media video using a closed fist to break up two juvenile girls pulling each other’s hair in the parking lot of SkyZone indoor trampoline park.

An internal investigation of the incident, backed by the metro-east chapter of the NAACP, concluded that the officer’s actions were “appropriate and restrained” for the situation.