Arrest warrant affidavit links fatal dog attack in Norwich with New London arson fire

Nov. 13—A police warrant affidavit filed this week ties together the tragic death of an infant killed by a family dog in Norwich on May 10 with an alleged arson fire early the next morning in New London, in which the father of the deceased infant has been charged.

Police have charged Timothy Settles, 33, of 60 Merchants Ave., Apt. 3, Norwich, with first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. Settles was held in lieu of a $500,000 bond and presented in New London Superior Court on Tuesday. His next court date for the arson-related charges is set for Dec. 9.

The fire at 10 Rosemary St., New London, started just before 4 a.m. on May 11, hours after Settles' infant son was killed by the family dog at 30 McKinley Ave. in Norwich. The New London apartment house was the home of Tanzy Hazel, best friend of the deceased infant's mother, Jerren Johnson, the warrant stated.

In the warrant, family members told New London police investigators of the raw emotions displayed by the parents of the infant and the baby's grandmother. Settles' mother was holding the baby when the dog attacked and ripped the infant from her arms. The grandmother, Shelia Settles, told police she came from New York City on May 10 to visit with her son, his girlfriend and her new grandson.

Hazel told police she went to the hospital to be with Johnson after the attack and later brought Johnson to her New London apartment. Settles left a court-ordered treatment program upon hearing of his son's death and brought with him three bags of clothes. He put the bags in Hazel's vehicle. Settles then walked about a mile from the hospital to the McKinley Avenue apartment to retrieve his mother's white BMW car. His mother told police he also picked up several bottles of alcohol.

Johnson and Hazel arrived at Hazel's apartment at 10 Rosemary St., New London shortly before midnight and had a few drinks.

After 1 a.m., Timothy Settles arrived with his mother, who stayed in the car while her son talked to the women on the porch. Shelia Settles later told police her son can become violent when drunk and she was afraid. She said she saw Timothy Settles hug his girlfriend, but then the two had a brief, loud argument. Shelia Settles heard her son shout, "You can't blame my mother."

Settles and his mother drove to the Holiday Inn but had trouble getting a room, because Shelia Settles had difficulty with a money transfer app on her phone. In the parking lot, Timothy Settles was drinking, becoming angry and smashing bottles. His mother dialed 911 but erroneously believed they were in Norwich.

Timothy Settles then drove back to the Rosemary Street house. His mother told police she tried to talk with him, but he became angry and talked of smashing the car and running over people. At the Rosemary Street house, after Timothy Settles got out of the car, she moved to the driver's seat and drove home to New York.

According to the landlord, Tonia Marable, Settles banged on the door outside Hazel's apartment. Marable called Hazel's phone and she said she was not home. Johnson, the baby's mother, had gone to stay with a cousin. Hazel told Settles on the phone that his bags of belongings were in the hallway. Marable told police she returned to her apartment on the second floor and was watching TV until the fire was detected.

Police later viewed video camera footage from a nearby liquor store. Police reported seeing a man who fit Settles' description returning to the house three times and removing bags from the hallway.

The video allegedly showed the man enter the basement, move out of sight for a while and then return. The video then allegedly showed the man descending the front stairs "as the fire on the porch can be seen to flare up."

Police said Marable the next day identified Settles as the man who was at the house in the early morning of May 11 prior to the fire.

