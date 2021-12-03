Arrest warrant claims Jacksonville man sexually exploited minor for digital material

City of Jacksonville police vehicle

A Jacksonville man who was arrested last month could see a lengthy prison sentence if convicted on multiple charges of sexually exploiting a child.

William Austin Strawn, 29, of Cypress Bay Drive, was arrested on Nov. 17 and charged with first- and second-degree sex exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a child and secret peeping.

Jacksonville detectives were tipped off by the FBI, who discovered the individual was sending and/or receiving “inappropriate digital media,” said a news release from police.

According to an arrest warrant, Strawn is accused of exploiting a 7-year-old for the purpose of producing digital material, receiving material visually representing a minor between the ages of 5 and 10 years old engaged in sexual activity and secretly peeping into the room of an alleged victim.

Strawn allegedly sent the FBI images and child pornography videos of a victim using Kik messenger and claimed to give the child Xanax and abuse her while she slept, according to an affidavit filed by a detective to establish probable cause for a search warrant. The messaging account was linked to Strawn, who was detained at the residence where two phones and three computers were among items seized.

Strawn is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.

