Arrest warrant: Community activist used pastor’s personal information to commit fraud

An arrest warrant for Siottis Jackson states the community activist used Pastor Reginald Gundy’s personal identification information to commit fraud.

Gundy is the founder of the nonprofit The First Coast Leadership Foundation Jacksonville, Inc.

Investigators say Jackson used Gundy’s personal information without his consent to secure $50,000 in loans on behalf of the organization. Action News Jax reached out to Gundy for comment and we were told he could not speak on the allegations.

Jackson, whose LinkedIn lists him as the chief operating officer of First Coast Leadership Foundation, is no longer employed by the organization, according to its CEO, Nahshon Nicks.

Jackson turned himself into the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on June 10.

We took a look at his history and found that Jackson had been charged with fraud twice before. In 2011, he was accused of stealing thousands from Ribault High School, where he worked as a student activities director.

In 2015, he was charged with stealing checks from a Clay County realty company he worked for. Jackson was also accused of fraudulently using that same business owner’s banking information to fund JEA and Comcast accounts.

