Arrest Warrant: Duxbury mother charged with strangling kids to death

An arrest warrant reviewed by 25 Investigates charges Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury with strangling her 3 young children.

Clancy’s 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson were killed Tuesday evening in the family’s Summer St. home. Her youngest, 8-month-old baby, Callan Clancy, was pronounced dead on Friday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

The warrant lists 8 charges, including 2 counts of murder, 3 counts of strangulation or suffocation and 3 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

However, the DA has not said if the charges Lindsay is facing as of Friday will be upgraded to an additional third count of homicide after announcing the death of her third child.

A 1st-degree murder conviction carries an automatic sentence of life without parole in Massachusetts.

The Plymouth County D.A.’s Office did not include an affidavit or statement of facts in support of the charges. One is not required.

Clancy remains hospitalized, under police custody, with injuries she sustained in a suicide attempt. She jumped out a second-floor window at her home. First responders initially reported finding her conscious with lacerations to her wrists and neck.

Clancy is expected to be arraigned after she is released from the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

