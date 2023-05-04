Arrest warrant filed nearly two months after killing in Scranton

May 4—Scranton police on Wednesday filed homicide charges against four men for a fatal shooting in the Hill Section nearly two months ago.

Travis Anthony Lanzo, 29, is wanted on counts of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, flight to avoid apprehension and firearms not to be carried without a license.

David Gaskins, 35; Jonathan Lance Smith, 32; and Noah Diemetri Ortiz, 24, are in custody and awaiting arraignment on counts of criminal homicide and conspiracy, according to court documents.

Charging documents detailing evidence the city detective bureau compiled against them were not released on Wednesday. Court dockets publicly listed Wednesday afternoon show the crimes took place on March 12, the day that 27-year-old David John Deshler was fatally wounded.

Detective Lt. Robert Brenzel confirmed the warrants stem from Deshler's killing and that Lanzo is the accused shooter.

Police found Deshler unresponsive in the 300 block of Schultz Court near Mulberry Street around 11 p.m. March 12. He had a gunshot wound to the back of the head and died approximately 24 hours later at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland ruled Deshler's death a homicide.

Court records show the four men have had several run-ins with the police in the past for crimes ranging from driving under the influence to assault.

On December 2018, city police alleged Lanzo shot a man once in each leg when he fired into a group of people who were fighting. He soon after surrendered to police and eventually pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering another person. Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle sentenced Lanzo in June 2019 to seven to 24 months of confinement.

Deshler's killing was one of two homicides this year in the city, according to Police Chief Thomas Carroll. Both involved guns.

Authorities ruled a second shooting on March 20 in West Scranton justified and in self-defense. In that case, police said 23-year-old Kevin Kruk pulled a pistol and shot two women before he was shot and killed by William Morgan after a struggle.

Two shooting deaths within little more than a week is a relative oddity for the city, which typically records one or two killings in a given year, according to figures published by the Uniform Crime Reporting system.

