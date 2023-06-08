Arrest warrant issued for 14-year-old after fatal Uniontown shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 14-year-old boy after a fatal shooting in Uniontown on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man killed in Uniontown shooting

According to Pennsylvania State police, Antonyo Owens, 14, is wanted for criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Anthony Jones, 38.

Owens is actively being sought by police and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State police, Uniontown City police or 911.

