Arrest warrant issued for 16 year old connected to deadly shooting at McLain
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to last week’s deadly shooting at McLain High School.
Police are searching for 16-year-old Niavien Golden. He faces one count of murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill.
Investigators say a Golden pulled out a gun during a fight and started to fire, hitting Terron Yarbrough and three others.
Yarbrough died from his injuries at the scene.
If you know where Golden is, please call police.
This is a developing story.
getimage (716) by FOX23 on Scribd