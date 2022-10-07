Arrest warrant issued for 16 year old connected to deadly shooting at McLain

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to last week’s deadly shooting at McLain High School.

Police are searching for 16-year-old Niavien Golden. He faces one count of murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Investigators say a Golden pulled out a gun during a fight and started to fire, hitting Terron Yarbrough and three others.

Yarbrough died from his injuries at the scene.

If you know where Golden is, please call police.

This is a developing story.

