Arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old Chicago man suspected of being involved in fatal mall shooting

CHICAGO — A nationwide arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for an 18-year-old man from Chicago suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting at the Rosemont fashion outlet mall Friday night that also left a 15-year-old girl injured, the Rosemont Public Safety Department said.

The suspect was identified as Jose G. Matias, Sgt. Joseph Balogh said in a statement.

The shooting, which happened around 7 p.m., stemmed from an argument between two unknown parties.

Rosemont paramedics treated and transported Joel Valdes to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after.

The 15-year-old girl, a bystander, was also shot and taken to the same hospital. She has since been released and is recovering at home.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Matias is asked to contact the department tip line at 224-585-2865 or reach out via the anonymous tip center by texting “TIP RPSD” along with any relevant information to 888-777.

