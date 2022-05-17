Arrest warrant issued for 61-year-old man in Douglas County as part of state's clergy and faith leader investigation

MADISON - Prosecutors in Douglas County filed charges Monday against a 61-year-old man they say sexually assaulted a minor at a cabin in the Town of Summit between 2005 and 2010.

Charges were filed against Jeffrey Anthony Charles, who served as the pastor for the nondenominational church Neighbors to Nations in Princeton, Minn., at the time of the assaults, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to state documents.

Parishioners routinely traveled to Charles' cabin, where he assaulted the victim three to four times over the course of five years.

The victim was between the ages of 3 and 7 when the abuse occurred.

Charles was previously convicted of sexual abuse in Iowa in 1997, according to the press release. No further information was provided about how Charles came to practice in Minnesota after that conviction. Charles currently lives in Danbury, Wis., according to state documents,

The DOJ learned of the abuse during its clergy and faith leader initiative looking into cases of abuse across the state, which was launched just over a year ago. Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf learned of the abuse first, and in turn reported it to the DOJ through the initiative.

“It is very common for child sexual assault victims to disclose prior abuse for the first time long after it has happened, sometimes years later," Fruehauf said in the release. "Even in that circumstance, crime victims should know that they will be listened to and taken seriously, that their case will be investigated, and that while charges may not be able to be brought in every case, appropriate cases can and will be prosecuted.”

This is the second case stemming from the initiative to result in charges. In February, Remington Jon Nystrom, 33, was charged with one count of first-degree sexual contact with a child under 13 in connection with an incident that occurred in 2009. Nystrom was a counselor at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara County when, police say, he inappropriately touched a sleeping child.

So far, the clergy and faith leader initiative has netted more than 200 reports from across the state. Reports so far have included 150 individuals accused of abuse, and 51 individuals who have reported abuse to law enforcement for the first time.

Individuals are able to make a report to the department either by phone or by submitting a form online, according to a news release. In total, more than 1,000 calls have been made to the hotline since its launch last year.

Reports have involved clergy and faith leaders from multiple religious organizations, as well as some reports of abuse not related to any religious organization. Some reports include claims against multiple abusers.

How to file a report

Survivors of clergy and faith leader abuse, their friends and family or anyone who has information about the actions of Jeffrey Anthony Charles are encouraged to report that information to the Department of Justice.

To file a report, call 877-222-2620 or use the online reporting tool at supportsurvivors.widoj.gov.

Both options provide the ability to file an anonymous tip.

