Arrest warrant issued for Hornets forward Miles Bridges

An arrest warrant has been issued for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges , and it’s related to a prior domestic violence incident. However, the situation didn’t involve any new allegations of physical violence -- it’s related to the violation of a protective order, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the county clerk of court.

But Channel 9 also learned that earlier this week, Bridges had another incident resulting in criminal charges.

The warrant dates back to January, but because deputies have been unable to serve it, Channel 9 has not been able to get a look at it. On Thursday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the warrant was related to a police report filed on Jan. 2, when the victim was allegedly contacted by Bridges amid an active protection order.

The 25-year-old is still on probation for a felony charge of injuring a child’s parent last year, which is what led to the domestic violence order.

According to a criminal summons issued for a separate incident this week, the victim’s protective order was violated again by Bridges in early October. The incident happened at her residence.

New allegations

The criminal summons states Bridges violated a protective order during a custody exchange on Oct. 6. It alleges he threw billiard balls at his ex-girlfriend’s car, damaging her windshield. During the exchange, he threatened to withhold child support and “take everything from her,” according to the summons.

Bridges is also facing a child abuse charge because there were children in the car when the vehicle window broke from the billiard balls, according to the criminal summons.

The victim in question is Bridges’ longtime ex-girlfriend, and they have several children together.

Bridges’ history and probation

Channel 9 obtained a court document that lists Bridges as the plaintiff and his long-time girlfriend and mother of his children as the defendant.

It details the couple’s agreement to share custody and for Bridges to pay at least $138,000 per year in support.

On Thursday, Channel 9 also obtained the statement from when Bridges’ girlfriend was seeking emergency custody in 2022. The woman said Bridges strangled her “until she was unconscious,” breaking her nose and causing a concussion. She said their son, who was three years old at the time, tried to get Bridges to stop attacking her and was knocked over in the process.

Bridges pleaded no contest in November 2022. He was sentenced to three years of probation, and he also must adhere to a 10-year criminal protective order for the victim, weekly narcotics and marijuana testing, and restitution for the victim, the district attorney’s office said.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

In the criminal summons obtained by Channel 9 this week, the woman stated Bridges threatened “he would take everything from her and withhold child support” if she called the police.

Return to the Hornets

Three months ago, Bridges apologized for “the pain and embarrassment” caused by the investigation, which kept him out of the league last season. He also signed a one-year, $7.9 million contract to return to the Hornets, vowing to rebuild relationships with teammates and become more active in the Charlotte community, the Associated Press reported.

The NBA ruled Bridges would be suspended for 10 regular season games. He was officially issued a 30-game suspension, but the league said he’d served 20 of those games by sitting out last season. He also will not play during the preseason.

When he last played for the Hornets, Bridges averaged career-highs of 20.2 points and seven rebounds. It amounted to a breakout season for the four-year NBA veteran while playing alongside All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Channel 9 has reached out to Bridges’ attorneys and to the Hornets about this story. The Hornets said the team is aware of the reports and it is in the process of gathering more information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

