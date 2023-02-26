Arrest warrant issued against rapper Kodak Black in Broward County, court records show

An arrest warrant has been issued against rapper Kodak Black in Broward County after authorities say he violated his pre-trial release conditions, court documents show.

The performer, whose legal name is Bill Kahan Kapri, 25, failed to submit to a drug test on Feb. 3 before finally going to the lab on Feb. 8, testing positive for fentanyl, according to an affidavit. As a result, a warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday, TMZ first reported.

The Florida native, who received a pardon from President Donald Trump on the last day of his presidency for a previous conviction on a weapons charge in Hialeah, went back to county jail last year after he was arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges.

READ MORE: Among Floridians granted clemency by Trump: rich elites, rappers, an elderly pot dealer

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, troopers pulled Kapri over on July 15 in Fort Lauderdale because troopers thought the windows of his purple Dodge Durango “appeared to be darker than the legal limit” and the SUV’s registration tag was expired.

Troopers say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the Durango before finding a small clear bag that contained 31 white tablets that were later identified as oxycodone. A total of $74,960 in cash was also inside the SUV, and Kapri’s license was also expired for over 30 days, according to the report.

READ MORE: Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Fort Lauderdale with 31 oxycodone pills in his car, cops say

Kapri was then arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking oxycodone of less than 25 grams, according to arrest records. Court records show he pleaded not guilty to both charges in July.