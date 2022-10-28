Arrest warrant issued for Allegheny County man accused of sexually assaulting 13 year old

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Natrona Heights man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl for the past five to six years.

Adam Rezak, 37, is wanted by Allegheny County police for allegedly touching the girl in her Harrison Township home. He is also accused of exposing himself to her.

In addition to sexual assault, he is facing charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent exposure.

