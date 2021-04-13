Arrest warrant issued for Amesbury man charged with firing gun

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·1 min read

Apr. 12—AMESBURY — An arrest warrant for a local man accused of firing a gun Friday was issued Monday after he failed to appear for his arraignment in Newburyport District Court.

Jeffrey A. Janvrin, 60, of 6 Carriage Hill Road, Amesbury, was charged Friday with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and discharging of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Police responded to Janvrin's apartment building after receiving word that someone accidentally fired a gun. An arrest was made shortly thereafter, according to Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey.

No one was injured, Bailey added.

Janvrin was brought to the police station and eventually released on bail, according to Bailey.

But when Janvrin was to be arraigned Monday in District Court, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Judge Allen Swan that he failed to appear.

Kennedy said she was told Janvrin's family was trying to admit him to a hospital for physical and mental reasons but she did not know his whereabouts.

That prompted the judge to issue a warrant for Janvrin's arrest.

Carriage Hill Road is off Friend Street near Amesbury Town Park.

