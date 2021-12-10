Arrest warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Elizabeth City triple homicide

Police issued an arrest warrant Friday for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that claimed three lives in Elizabeth City last week, including a 3-year-old girl.

Ricky Lewis Etheridge, Jr., 34, is wanted on three counts of murder for the deaths of Takeyia De’Shay Berry, 39; Berry’s daughter, Allura Pledger, 3; and Jaquan White, 18, according to a press release from the Elizabeth City Police Department.

Three others were also injured when gunfire erupted Dec. 2 near the 500 block of Perry Street and Jordan Street in Elizabeth City’s Third Ward.

Berry left behind a 16-year-old daughter and sister. Pledger’s father Von mourned the loss of his “sweet and so lovable” daughter.

Berry’s sister Ebony Selby said Berry agreed to give a man a ride to Elizabeth City the night of the shooting. That man was also injured in the gunfire and Selby said she believes the man put her sister in danger.

Police have yet to release information about a possible motive for the shooting and have called it an “isolated incident.”

Etheridge is from the 1100 block of Megan Drive in Elizabeth City and should be considered “armed and dangerous,” the news release said.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the suspect’s location is encouraged to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Julianna Morano, 323-553-2644, julianna.morano@virginiamedia.com