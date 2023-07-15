Arrest warrant issued in New Bedford man's fatal shooting in Myles Standish State Forest

PLYMOUTH - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting in Myles Standish State Forest of a 25-year-old New Bedford man, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced.

On Wednesday, at approximately 2:40 p.m., Plymouth Police received several 911 calls on a reported shooting at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth and a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, Plymouth Police and first responders located the victim, and he was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Robert Aponte-Flores, 25, of New Bedford.

Massachusetts State Police have issued an arrest warrant for John Geovanni Pires Monteiromacedo.

Plymouth Police contacted Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office and an investigation commenced.

Multiple witnesses on scene described an altercation that took place in a picnic area of the park between the victim and John Geovanni Pires Monteiromacedo, 20, prior to the shooting.

As a result, Massachusetts State Police sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Monteiromacedo.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Arrest warrant issued in New Bedford man's fatal shooting