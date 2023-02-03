Arrest warrant issued for Bengals running back Joe Mixon

An arrest warrant was issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon Thursday afternoon, according to our news partners at WCPO.

On January 21, Mixon allegedly threatened the victim with a firearm.

“You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’ (sic) get me,” the affidavit alleges Mixon told the victim.

According to Hamilton County Court records, Mixon has been charged with aggravated menacing.

According to our news partner, a spokesperson with the Cincinnati Bengals released the following statement: “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Additional details about the case are not known at this time.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.



