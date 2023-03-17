Arrest warrant issued for Centre County man accused of causing fatal head-on crash

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a Centre County man accused of causing a February 2022 crash in Bedford County that killed a teenager and severely injured her passenger.

Jeffrey D. Miles Jr., 37, of Ferguson Township, was driving a 2018 Toyota Highlander about 75 mph in a 55 mph zone when he slammed head-on into a 2006 Pontiac G6, state police at Bedford wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Miles was driving about 7 p.m. in the northbound lane along the 11000 block of U.S. Route 220. He attempted to pass a slower vehicle by crossing the single, broken yellow centerline, police wrote.

Evidence indicated the crashed occurred in the southbound lane, police wrote.

The name of the teenage driver and her passenger were redacted in the charging document obtained by the Centre Daily Times. The Altoona Mirror identified the driver as 17-year-old Karisma B. Dell, of Blair County. She died at the crash.

Dell was remembered in her obituary as someone who loved hunting, fishing and riding all-terrain vehicles. Her passenger was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter, police wrote.

Miles was transported to UPMC Altoona.

He told investigators the vehicle he attempted to pass increased its speed as he crossed the centerline, police wrote. Miles also said he attempted to brake when he realized he might not be able to pass the vehicle, police wrote.

Miles is set to be charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, one felony count of homicide by vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and one misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter. He’s also set to be charged with four summary traffic violations.

It is not known if Miles has a defense lawyer.