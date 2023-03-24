Arrest warrant issued for contractor previously convicted of scamming Memorial Day tornado victims

Robert Greene, 56 of Greenville, was convicted of theft after taking money for jobs in Montgomery County while working for TK Home Improvement and exploiting homeowners who suffered property damage during the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes.
He was placed on probation, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Greene failed to meet those conditions and it prompted a warrant for his arrest.
It makes him eligible to serve five years in prison for his theft offenses.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersIf the historic indictment of Donald Trump materializes in the coming days, the former president will likely have two options: show up to court in New York City on his own, or force the cops to come get him.From a political standpoint, there are advantages and drawbacks to both options. And if Trump is aiming to make himself a political martyr and garner as much sympathy as possible, forcing authorities to come to Mar-a-Lago to arrest
Four Honolulu police officers pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges related to their roles in a cover-up of a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash and a traumatic brain injury to the driver of another car. The officers entered their pleas before Circuit Court Judge Christine E. Kuriyama, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. One officer, Joshua J.S. Nahulu, 37, pleaded not guilty to a charge for a collision that resulted in serious bodily injury.
Jurors’ names will be kept secret at the upcoming civil trial in a writer’s rape lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, a judge ruled Thursday, citing “a very strong risk” they would otherwise face harassment and more. Anonymous juries are unusual, particularly outside criminal cases. The Associated Press and the Daily News of New York objected to the plan to conceal the identities of jurors in the trial over columnist E. Jean Carroll's claim — denied by Trump — that the Republican raped her in the 1990s.
John Allen Carter, 35, was arrested Wednesday and booked in the Butler County Jail in Hamilton, Ohio, where he remained in custody as of Thursday, according to online jail records. Carter was believed to be the last person to see Katelyn Markham alive before she vanished in the summer of 2011. Markham was a 22-year-old college student residing in the Cincinnati suburb of Fairfield and was engaged to Carter at the time of her disappearance.
A recent U.S. labor board ruling limiting what employers can include in severance agreements is a reminder that companies must be careful not to ask workers to sign away their rights, the agency's top prosecutor said on Wednesday. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo in a memo to agency staff said the February decision prohibits agreements that restrict workers' ability to file lawsuits or communicate with the board, unions and the media. The decision also applies retroactively, Abruzzo said, meaning agreements offered to workers before the NLRB decided last month's case could still be deemed illegal.