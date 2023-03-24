Arrest warrant issued for contractor previously convicted of scamming Memorial Day tornado victims

A warrant has been issued for a contractor for violating the Community Controlled Sanctions (CCS) after previously being convicted of scamming Memorial Day tornado victims back in 2019.

Robert Greene, 56 of Greenville, was convicted of theft after taking money for jobs in Montgomery County while working for TK Home Improvement and exploiting homeowners who suffered property damage during the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes.

He was placed on probation, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Greene failed to meet those conditions and it prompted a warrant for his arrest.

It makes him eligible to serve five years in prison for his theft offenses.

Photo from: Montgomery County Jail

Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie

Family Dollar in North Dixie Harrison Township

Damage in Brookville

The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp.

Damage in Northridge area

Rivers Edge Apartments on Riverside Drive

Damage along North Fairfield Road

Damage in Troy

Damage in Troy

Damage in Butler Twp.

84 Lumber on Poe Avenue

Leoan Falls Court near Ludlow falls

Damage in Beavercreek

Damage in Northridge area

Clayton area

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0044.JPG

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0023.JPG

Damage in Laura

Neighbors in Dayton's Deweese Ridgecrest neighborhood worked Tuesday to remove debris and repair damage caused by Monday's devastating storms.

Brookville area

84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia

Action Sports Center in Dayton

Damage in Riverside

Clean up crews in Beavercreek Aldis

Damages at Beavercreek Former Abuelo's

Clean up at Beavercreek Mike's Carwash

Overturned box truck in Beavercreek parking lot.

Action Sports Center on Gateway Drive is closed indefinitely after substantial storm damage.

The yard of a house on Wolf Road in Trotwood was covered in tree branches and debris following severe storms and tornado damage.

Damage at BP station on Main Street

Jeremy Davis' truck remained buried in tree branches following storm damage near his home near the intersection of Wolf Road and Goldenrod Court in Trotwood

Damage off of Lakeview Dr. in Beavercreek

Roofs are gone on many of these houses including a small apartment complex off of McCrady where it looks like a lot of people trying to move their stuff out

Family Dollar in North Dixie Harrison Township

Living Room destroyed - Harrison township, North Dixie

Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie

Damage off of Kessler Road

Kessler street damage in Miami County

Damage at North Fairfield Road

Damage at Beavercreek Aldi

Road near River Edge Apartments

Damage at Rivers Edge Apartments

Down power lines near Rivers Edge Apartments

Damage in Beavercreek

Danger near Troy Street, Dayton

Roof torn off of Frito-Lay's distribution center in Dayton

Damage on Troy Street in Dayton

Damage on Troy Street, Dayton

Damage in Beavercreek

Damage at Frito-Lay's distribution center

Debris in a tree off of Troy Street

Damage at Primanti Bros in Beavercreek

Police keep watch on Troy Street at Kelly Ave, Dayton

People on Troy Street salvaging what they can from their house

Damage in Beavercreek

Team clean-up