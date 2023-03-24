Arrest warrant issued for contractor previously convicted of scamming Memorial Day tornado victims

WHIO Staff
A warrant has been issued for a contractor for violating the Community Controlled Sanctions (CCS) after previously being convicted of scamming Memorial Day tornado victims back in 2019.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio AG files lawsuit against contractor who scammed victims of Memorial Day Tornados

Robert Greene, 56 of Greenville, was convicted of theft after taking money for jobs in Montgomery County while working for TK Home Improvement and exploiting homeowners who suffered property damage during the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes.

He was placed on probation, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Greene failed to meet those conditions and it prompted a warrant for his arrest.

It makes him eligible to serve five years in prison for his theft offenses.

Photo from: Montgomery County Jail
Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie
Old north Dayton Paw Paw St. and Valley. It appears that many garages in the alley between paw paw Street and Valley Street were demolished in the storms. Staff photo by Ty Greenlees
Family Dollar in North Dixie Harrison Township
Old north Dayton Paw Paw St. and Valley. It appears that many garages in the alley between paw paw Street and Valley Street were demolished in the storms. Staff photo by Ty Greenlees
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp.
Damage in Northridge area
Rivers Edge Apartments on Riverside Drive
Damage along North Fairfield Road
Damage in Troy
The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp.
Damage in Troy
Damage in Butler Twp.
Damage in Butler Twp.
Damage in Butler Twp.
Damage in Butler Twp.
84 Lumber on Poe Avenue
84 Lumber on Poe Avenue
Damage in Butler Twp.
Rivers Edge Apartments on Riverside Drive
Leoan Falls Court near Ludlow falls
Damage in Beavercreek
Damage in Beavercreek
Damage in Beavercreek
Damage in Beavercreek
Damage in Beavercreek
Damage in Beavercreek
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Northridge area
Damage in Northridge area
Clayton area
Clayton area
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0044.JPG
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0023.JPG
Damage in Laura
The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp.
The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp.
The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp.
Neighbors in Dayton's Deweese Ridgecrest neighborhood worked Tuesday to remove debris and repair damage caused by Monday's devastating storms.
Neighbors in Dayton's Deweese Ridgecrest neighborhood worked Tuesday to remove debris and repair damage caused by Monday's devastating storms.
The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp.
The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp.
Brookville area
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
Damage in Brookville
84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia
84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia
84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia
84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia
84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia
84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia
84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia
84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia
Action Sports Center in Dayton
Action Sports Center in Dayton
Action Sports Center in Dayton
Damage in Riverside
Damage in Riverside
Damage in Riverside
Damage in Riverside
Damage in Riverside
Damage in Riverside
Damage in Riverside
Damage in Riverside
Damage in Riverside
Damage in Riverside
Clean up crews in Beavercreek Aldis
Damages at Beavercreek Former Abuelo's
Damages at Beavercreek Former Abuelo's
Damages at Beavercreek Former Abuelo's
Damages at Beavercreek Former Abuelo's
Clean up at Beavercreek Mike's Carwash
Overturned box truck in Beavercreek parking lot.
Damage in Beavercreek
Action Sports Center on Gateway Drive is closed indefinitely after substantial storm damage.
The yard of a house on Wolf Road in Trotwood was covered in tree branches and debris following severe storms and tornado damage.
Damage at BP station on Main Street
Jeremy Davis' truck remained buried in tree branches following storm damage near his home near the intersection of Wolf Road and Goldenrod Court in Trotwood
Damage off of Lakeview Dr. in Beavercreek
Roofs are gone on many of these houses including a small apartment complex off of McCrady where it looks like a lot of people trying to move their stuff out
Roofs are gone on many of these houses including a small apartment complex off of McCrady where it looks like a lot of people trying to move their stuff out
Roofs are gone on many of these houses including a small apartment complex off of McCrady where it looks like a lot of people trying to move their stuff out
Roofs are gone on many of these houses including a small apartment complex off of McCrady where it looks like a lot of people trying to move their stuff out
Roofs are gone on many of these houses including a small apartment complex off of McCrady where it looks like a lot of people trying to move their stuff out
Family Dollar in North Dixie Harrison Township
Family Dollar in North Dixie Harrison Township
Family Dollar in North Dixie Harrison Township
Living Room destroyed - Harrison township, North Dixie
Living Room destroyed - Harrison township, North Dixie
Living Room destroyed - Harrison township, North Dixie
Living Room destroyed - Harrison township, North Dixie
Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie
Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie
Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie
Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie
Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie
Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie
Damage off of Kessler Road
Kessler street damage in Miami County
Kessler street damage in Miami County
Kessler street damage in Miami County
Kessler street damage in Miami County
Kessler street damage in Miami County
Damage at North Fairfield Road
Damage at Beavercreek Aldi
Road near River Edge Apartments
Damage at Rivers Edge Apartments
Down power lines near Rivers Edge Apartments
Damage at Rivers Edge Apartments
Damage at Rivers Edge Apartments
Damage at Rivers Edge Apartments
Damage in Beavercreek
Danger near Troy Street, Dayton
Roof torn off of Frito-Lay's distribution center in Dayton
Damage on Troy Street in Dayton
Damage on Troy Street, Dayton
Damage in Beavercreek
Damage in Beavercreek
Damage at Frito-Lay's distribution center
Debris in a tree off of Troy Street
Damage at Primanti Bros in Beavercreek
Police keep watch on Troy Street at Kelly Ave, Dayton
People on Troy Street salvaging what they can from their house
Damage in Beavercreek
Team clean-up
Hara Arena after the recent tornado damage.
