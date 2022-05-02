Arrest warrant issued for corrections official in connection with inmate escape in Alabama
At a press conference Monday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said an arrest warrant for “permitting or facilitating escape” has been issued for Vicky White, an official at the Lauderdale County Corrections Center, in connection with the escape of inmate Casey Cole White. Singleton later said it hasn’t been determined whether Vicky White, who is not related to the inmate, was a willing participant in Friday’s escape.