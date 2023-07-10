Arrest warrant issued for Davonte Pack, best friend of Ja Morant

An arrest warrant has been issued for Davonte Pack, who is Ja Morant's close friend, according to the Shelby County criminal justice portal. The warrant, issued Monday, is connected to an altercation between the two friends and a teenage basketball player in July 2022.

The warrant, obtained by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, charges Pack with misdemeanor assault with intent to do bodily harm and was confirmed to be for Pack allegedly punching the teen, Joshua Holloway, at Morant's house in Eads.

"The Shelby County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Davonte Pack, who has been charged with simple assault in relation to the July 2022 altercation involving Mr. Pack, Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Ja Morant, and a juvenile basketball player at Mr. Morant's residence in Eads," the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said in an email statement Monday evening. "The SCSO consulted with the SCDAG before obtaining the warrant."

The warrant was posted to the criminal justice portal Monday.

Jan 29, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Davonte Pack, friend of Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant, is held back by Tee Morant, father of Ja after a verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers players during the second half at FedExForum. Pack was escorted off the court side by security. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Pack has been a longtime friend of Morant and is a co-defendant in a civil case filed by Holloway, accusing Pack and Morant of punching the teen during a pick-up basketball game at the house in Eads.

The case was filed in September 2022, after Mulroy's office declined to prosecute Morant. At the time, the DA cited a lack of evidence.

"The SCDAG Office will proceed to prosecute this case as we would any simple assault," the office said in Monday's statement. "As this is an active case, there is no further information we can provide at this time."

According to Holloway's attorneys and witness testimony obtained through depositions in the civil case, Holloway and Morant were in a check-ball situation, and Holloway was rolling the ball to Morant.

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) reacts after passing the ball down the court for an assist during the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on April 4, 2023.

Morant picked up the ball and threw a chest pass to Holloway, who then threw the ball at Morant, hitting him in the head. Attorneys on both sides, along with various witness accounts of the altercation, varied in saying whether Holloway intended to hit Morant in the head.

The two players approached each other on the court, according to depositions, and Holloway appeared to "square up" with Morant, who then punched the teen. People who were deposed said the punch from Morant did not knock Holloway down, but Pack then walked up and punched Holloway in the head.

Bystanders told attorneys that Pack's punch knocked the teen to the ground. After throwing a punch, Pack testified that he pulled Morant from the scuffle.

Other bystanders who were there said the altercation was over quickly, with Tee Morant, Ja Morant's father, and Mike Miller saying they did not think much of the scuffle.

Attorneys in that case were in court Monday arguing the merits of self-defense immunity for Morant.

A county attorney was also present, representing the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. SCSO has been subpoenaed for additional documents during the case but has tried to quash numerous subpoenas, citing an ongoing investigation.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Arrest warrant issued for Davonte Pack, best friend of Ja Morant