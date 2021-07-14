Arrest warrant issued for Disney star Kyle Massey after missed court hearing

Disney Channel actor Kyle Massey, who is accused in court documents of sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl, missed a court hearing in Washington state Monday, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"The defendant failed to appear and a warrant was issued. No further court dates have been set at this time," said a King County Superior Court Clerk’s Office spokesperson. A judge has issued a $100,000 bench warrant.

Massey’s lawyer, Lee Hutton, told NBC News Massey has not been served and says they're "concerned with the misrepresentations made in court."

"Indeed, we will move forward to defend these allegations but also determine why due process has not been followed," Hutton said. He said his legal team has made several phone calls to the King County District Attorney's office but have not gotten a response.

Massey, 29, who starred on "That's So Raven" and other Disney Channel shows, also failed to appear for his arraignment when he was charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in late June. Hutton said in a statement earlier this month that Massey only learned about the allegations resurfacing on June 30 through media reports of last month’s arraignment and was never properly notified by the court.

Prosecutors allege the crime happened between December 2018 and January 2019 and happened over the Snapchat social media platform. Massey, 29, has been charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County Superior Court in Washington.

The girl's mother gave police a flash drive allegedly containing material, according to court documents seen by NBC News. In some of the videos, the documents allege, there is a man who appears to be Massey exposing himself while others contained explicit content.

The alleged victim, who is not being named because of her age, sued the actor in 2019 for $1.5 million, alleging that he sent "numerous sexually explicit text messages, images and videos" to her on Snapchat. That suit was dismissed for failure to prosecute.

Story continues

Hutton said the actor maintains that the suit and charges are "extortive."

"The statements made to the police regarding the accuser’s own counsel’s advice seem peculiar, tearing away the veracity from the stale allegations. The accusers in no hidden agenda attempt to use the Washington courts as a platform for revenge after losing the civil matter," Hutton said.

The attorney said Massey will "aggressively" defend himself and will seek civil damages "from those that refuse to hear the facts."

Massey is best known for playing Cory Baxter in "That's So Raven" on the Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007. He went on to star in the spin-off series "Cory in the House" until 2008. Massey was also in the Disney Channel movie "Life is Ruff."

In 2010, he competed on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" and came in second place with his partner Lacey Schwimmer.

A version of this story first appeared on NBCNews.com.